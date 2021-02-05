Myrtle Beach offers mass vaccination clinic at convention center, 500 people to be vaccinated

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach announced Friday they will hold a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Tuesday.

After being posted on the DHEC website all 500 available openings for the day were filled, according to the city.

The vaccination clinic is made possible by a joint effort between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the city of Myrtle Beach.

The city said they hope to be able to offer similar clinics in the future. For more information and testing opportunities click here.