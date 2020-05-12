Myrtle Beach parks to reopen May 18; no restrictions on businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach leaders will recommend the mayor extend the city’s declaration of civil emergency, but no restrictions are being placed on businesses.

The declaration of civil emergency will allow financial payment flexibility for businesses, to impose certain health and hygiene measures, and allow for additional signage. Payment has been delayed for business licenses, hospitality fees and other expenses under the state of emergency. Those deferments would continue.

Council has no restrictions placed on restaurants, bars, accommodation or amusement businesses under city executive order. Conditions imposed by the governor still apply for those businesses.

Beginning next Monday, all parks and green spaces will reopen. However, playgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed. Dog parks will reopen with extra signage. Recreation centers will remain closed.

The city plans to open playgrounds and picnic areas on May 23 if the governor’s orders allow. Chapin Library, Doug Shaw Stadium, tennis pro shop, basketball courts, and the hockey rink will reopen on June 1.

For summer camp, based on the state guidelines of only 5 people per 1,000 feet, only the 230 children registered for camp will be using the facilities. Other members will not have access to the facilities during that time.

City services building will reopen on May 26 with modifications. The law enforcement center will reopen on May 18. Two people will be permitted in the lobby and one in the clerk of courts office at the same time. Visitation for inmates will resume.

Police Chief Amy Prock said officers have issued five total citations in the past few days. The citations were all service-related. The department had more than 200 compliance checks and received more than 50 complaints regarding hotels and restaurants. Police continue efforts to encourage social distancing on beaches and all gatherings.