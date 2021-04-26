Myrtle Beach Pelicans tickets on sale Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tickets to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2021 season are on sale starting Tuesday.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets for all 2021 home contests, including opening night and July 4 weekend will be available online here and at the Anderson Brothers Box Office.

Single-game tickets purchased for games in May will have seats assigned at the time of purchase. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will be available for purchase with seat locations assigned at a later date.

Socially distanced seating as well as modified seating is available allowing guests to choose their seating preference. Socially distanced sections will include 6 ft. of distance between each group in all directions. Modified seating sections will utilize every row and have an empty seat to the left and right of each party.

Pelicans Ballpark will operate at 50-percent capacity to start the season. The staff will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines as well as best practices and adjust accordingly as the season progresses. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early due to reduced capacity.

All full season-seat members will be able to pick up their ticket packages on May 4 as well, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in drive-thru fashion. Any questions should be directed to the Box Office at (843) 918-6000.