MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–The Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) has one man in custody in connection with a March 1 shooting.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, from Monroe, NC, is under arrest after an investigation into a shooting near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

MBPD said in a news release Jarrett is charged with with attempted murder, assault and battery in the first degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.

MBPD said Jarrett shot the victim during an altercation inside a car, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries for which they are still receiving treatment. Jarrett was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and is still receiving treatment.

Myrtle Beach police said officers recovered the gun that Jarrett used to fire several shots with bullets also hitting a parked car where MBPD said someone else was unloading items.

Jarrett is being held at the Myrtle Beach Detention Center where he was waiting for a bond hearing.