Myrtle Beach police investigate after person shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The person arrived at the hospital just before 5 a.m., according to police, and officers were able to locate a a vehicle with damage consistent with a gunshot.

Police say the investigation indicates the shooting happened near 3rd Avenue North and Cedar Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 21-020657.