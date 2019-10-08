Myrtle Beach police investigate after reported armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a reported armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall.

Officers were dispatched to the Dillards store, located at 100 Coastal Grand Circle, around 5 p.m. on Monday for an armed robbery, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Cpl. Thomas Vest tells News13 no injuries were reported and no suspect information is available at this time.

An investigation in ongoing.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: