Myrtle Beach police investigate after reported armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a reported armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall.

Officers were dispatched to the Dillards store, located at 100 Coastal Grand Circle, around 5 p.m. on Monday for an armed robbery, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Cpl. Thomas Vest tells News13 no injuries were reported and no suspect information is available at this time.

An investigation in ongoing.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: