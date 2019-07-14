Myrtle Beach Police officer injured in crash on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An officer from the Myrtle Beach Police Department was injured in a crash tonight.



A MBPD spokesperson said the officer was responding to a fire call when the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue.



The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.



MBPD officials say the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officers condition is not known at this time.



The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating.



Count on News13 to bring you updates on this developing story.