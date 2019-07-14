Myrtle Beach Police officer injured in crash on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An officer from the Myrtle Beach Police Department was injured in a crash tonight.

A MBPD spokesperson said the officer was responding to a fire call when the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

MBPD officials say the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officers condition is not known at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

