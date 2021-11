MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach Police officer was involved in a crash Saturday night in a patrol vehicle.

According to the department, the accident happened shortly before 7 P.M. at 9th Ave S and Kings Highway.

Right now it is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. News13 has reached out for more information.