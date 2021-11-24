Myrtle Beach police on scene after 2 injured, building damaged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are on scene after reports of gunshots just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard where they found two injured people and damage to a building on Mitchell Street, according to police.

Both injured people are being treated, and police are still searching for any suspects involved. However, according to police, there is no known risk to people in the area.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021627.