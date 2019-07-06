Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe

UPDATE: Lilly Bell Brown has been found safe.

Myrtle Beach Police need your help to locate a missing woman.

According to police, they are looking for Lilly Bell Brown. She is 82-year-old and has dementia. She was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dunbar Street. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue denim skirt, and brown sandals.

She has brown eyes and grey hair and is known to walk at local parks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police department at 843-918-1382.