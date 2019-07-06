Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

Ms. Lilly Bell Brown, photo courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department

UPDATE: Lilly Bell Brown has been found safe.

Myrtle Beach Police need your help to locate a missing woman.

According to police, they are looking for Lilly Bell Brown. She is 82-year-old and has dementia. She was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dunbar Street. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue denim skirt, and brown sandals.

She has brown eyes and grey hair and is known to walk at local parks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police department at  843-918-1382.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: