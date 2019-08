MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man last seen on August 4.

According to Myrtle Beach police, Arnold Jamal Bennett was last seen by his girlfriend the morning of August 4.

Bennett was last seen driving a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.