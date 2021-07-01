Myrtle Beach police seek help finding missing woman last seen in the area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the area in March.

Arielle Eyers was last seen in the area in March and was last heard from by family in May, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Authorities believe she is driving her white Mini Cooper Countryman with a Pennsylvania license plate.

If you have seen the vehicle or Arielle Eyers or have any information, please call 843) 918-1382 and reference number 21-011757.