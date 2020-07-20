Myrtle Beach Police seek help identifying person in car break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man they believe is connected to multiple car break-ins on Ocean Boulevard.

Police say the break-ins occurred on June 19 at Hampton Inn at 1801 S. Ocean Boulevard.

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382. Report number 20-010235.

