Myrtle Beach Police seek help identifying person in car break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man they believe is connected to multiple car break-ins on Ocean Boulevard.

Police say the break-ins occurred on June 19 at Hampton Inn at 1801 S. Ocean Boulevard.

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382. Report number 20-010235.

MBPD needs your help! We are working to identify the person pictured in the photos in connection to multiple car break ins on June 19, 2020 at Hampton Inn (1801 S. Ocean Boulevard). If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382. Report number 20-010235 pic.twitter.com/khkNVQD7vy — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) July 20, 2020

