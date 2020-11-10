Myrtle Beach recognizes Nicole Boone for more than 30 years of dedicated service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WBTW’s own Nicole Boone was recognized by the city of Myrtle Beach Tuesday for more than 30 years of dedicated service to the Myrtle Beach community.

As many now know, Nicole will be retiring next week after being on TV at Channel 13 for more than 30 years.

Nicole was given a plaque proclaiming the city’s gratitude for her long time work as a reporter, producer and co-anchor for News13.

“Nicole Boone has provided timely and informative news coverage of the Grand Strand for more than 30 years,” the plaque read.

The plaque also recognized the numerous awards that Nicole has received during her run at News13. Included were:

“Best TV News Anchor” from the Five O’Clock Friday Readers’ Poll.

“Best TV Personality” from readers of The Morning News and scnow.com

“Best TV Personality” by readers of the Horry Independent Newspaper

Nicole was also recognized for the countless number of hour she has volunteered toward nonprofit groups, including Coastal Carolina’s “Women of Leadership” program, the Grand Strand Miracle League and the American Red Cross.

“Nicole Boone has been a favorite of local TV audiences, and her face, voice and presence will be greatly missed when she steps down from the anchor desk on Thursday, November 19,” the plaque said.

You can continue to find more stories about Nicole Boone’s legacy and dedication in the coming days.

