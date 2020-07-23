Myrtle Beach sex offender gets 7 years for child porn charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of child sexual exploitation of a minor.



Michael Patrick Pellett, 43, pleaded guilty on Tuesday and must continue to maintain his registration as a sex offender as well as serve time. Pellett also forfeited the cell phone and SD card that contained the files of children being sexually exploited.

Google reported to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office a user uploaded five images of what appeared to be “child sexual abuse material,” on Jan. 2, 2018. The images were uploaded by a person identified as Mike Pellett, and Google provided a phone number and IP address.

Det. Mira Shaw (previously a member of the ICAC Task Force) obtained account information from Charter Communications for the IP address, and obtained and executed a search warrant at Pellett’s home in Myrtle Beach.

A subsequent forensic examination of seized electronic devices revealed 62 additional images of child sexual abuse material. The investigation also revealed Pellett was already a registered sex offender for a lewd act conviction in 2008, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a third registry violation.

Pellet remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.