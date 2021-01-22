Myrtle Beach SkyWheel celebrates 10 years with major renovations; these roads temporarily closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A popular Myrtle Beach attraction downtown is getting revamped as part of a special occasion.

The SkyWheel is celebrating ten years of skyline display by a renovation that will include new additions and improvements.

Over the next three weeks, the SkyWheel will be taken apart in pieces on Ocean Boulevard, where parts will then be sent off to the original manufacturer out of state.

Coordinators expect this to be a slow process in the next few months, but those behind the project say the SkyWheel will return with new designs inside and out, including a brand new light show.

“Our gondolas will have brand new carpeting, brand new flooring on the seats, our new light show which is exciting, bringing us back to those first days when we were open with the extreme light show with the LEDs and everything,” Rachel Beckerman, Marketing Manager for Myrtle Beach Skywheel, said.

Crews started dismantling the iconic Myrtle Beach attraction this week.

People behind the SkyWheel project say there are several reasons improvements are in the works. One hope is to bring back the same excitement it created ten years ago.

“One, from a safety aspect, obviously we want to make sure our attraction is safe for our guests and employees, but really in Myrtle Beach, we are the iconic feature in the town, and it represents Myrtle Beach and what we stand for and the beautify that is in Myrtle Beach. So if we can light the sky up again, that’s what our goal is,” Beckerman said.

Beckerman has lived in Myrtle Beach the majority of her life.

“So I watched the original sky wheel get to build and become part of that iconic skyline in Myrtle Beach, so to see it happen again is exciting,” Beckerman said.

If you’re driving downtown, be aware of some temporary road closures due to the dismantling process. Beckerman expects to keep the traffic changes in place for about three weeks.

Tenth to 12th Avenue will be closed Southbound.

The SkyWheel team says they plan to be back in business by May.

Their official birthday is May 20. If all goes as planned, SkyWheel says they want to plan a grand re-opening.

