Myrtle Beach SkyWheel halfway done with renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The popular SkyWheel attraction has come to the halfway point in its major makeover.

The revamp project, which began in January, is in celebration of the SkyWheel’s upcoming 10th birthday.

The SkyWheel is partially dismantled in order to install improvements to the wheel and gondolas including a dynamic, state-of-the-art lighting system. “This project is moving along nicely, and we are all excited about the improvements that we have seen come to life so far,”

said Angie Goeppinger, general manager.

“As we are now at the halfway point, we are starting to see all of the hard work come to life, and we can’t wait to share that with our guests,” Goeppinger added.

The SkyWheel will announce an official reopening date within the next few weeks.

Here is a current progress report for the project:

Creating dynamic light shows for gender reveals, nightly exciting shows, and special themed holiday shows

Gondolas are receiving a deep clean as well as new flooring and seats

Prepping the SkyWheel exterior structure for transfer back to Myrtle Beach from Wichita Kansas

Fabricating the center decorative globe equip with the SkyWheel logo and lights

Preparing to take online reservations for VIP access, gender reveals, and regular admissions for the upcoming season.

The SkyWheel plans to open in May, with a special VIP pre-access party. For more information, please visit the website.