Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on its way home, road closure ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is returning!

The first truck bringing back sections of the Skywheel is set to arrive on Wednesday after a 1,200-mile journey from Kansas. The homecoming will be streamed live on its Facebook page.

A portion of Ocean Boulevard will be closed for unloading and reassembly of the Oceanfront attraction through April 28.

The SkyWheel is also celebrating its 10 anniversary. In January, the Wheel was taken apart and shipped off for upgrades and improvements, including a new light show.

The Wheel’s return and re-installation is expected to take two weeks.

SkyWheel will announce the official reopening date within the next few weeks.



Here is a current progress report for the project: