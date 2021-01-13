Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to be lit blue in honor of LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be lit blue Wednesday night in honor of LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore who died in the line of duty Tuesday night.

LCpl. Gore was struck by a vehicle and killed while cleaning up debris from an accident near Highway 22. Gore served as an officer with the Horry County Police Department for more than 20 years.

Gore was the third law enforcement official in our area to die in the line of duty since the start of the year.

LATEST HEADLINES: