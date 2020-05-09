Myrtle Beach Speedway plans to get ‘back on track’ May 23

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Speedway says it will get ‘back on track’ on May 23.

The race event will mark the first one since the coronavirus-caused hiatus.

MB Speedway said online Friday that the divisions in action will be the Late Models, Chargers, Super Trucks and Vintage.

Speedway management will be in touch with the CDC and state health coordinators to ensure guidelines are followed. More details about the event and precautions to be taken will be released later.

Latest Headlines