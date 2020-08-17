Myrtle Beach Speedway’s weekend race was not exempted from McMaster’s 250 person limit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Speedway attracts visitors from all over, however their most recent race went against Gov. McMaster’s executive order of no more than 250 guests.

In order to have more than 250 people allowed at an event, organizers have to apply for an exemption from McMaster’s executive order; however, Myrtle Beach Speedway was not on the list of approved exemptions according to the SC Commerce website.

The website has a full list of all events in South Carolina that have received an exemption, but the speedway was not on that list for this past weekend’s races.

News13 has reached out to SC Commerce to ask if Myrtle Beach Speedway applied.

