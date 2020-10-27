Myrtle Beach starts construction on new walking path around Thunderbolt Park Lake

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Those who love a good stroll around the lake, get ready; a new walking path is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The new walking path will go around Thunderbolt Park Lake along Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Construction is currently underway and stakes are marked out around the lake to outline where the path will go.

In the picture below, yellow line shows the new trail that’s under construction.

Traffic on Farrow Parkway will not be affected while construction is underway, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

