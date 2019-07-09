Myrtle Beach tattoo industry worker starts petition to take away tattoo shop zoning restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One Myrtle Beach owner in the tattoo industry created a petition to take away the zoning restrictions that says tattoo shops have to be at least 1,000 feet from any school, church or playground.

Jessica Fogle, owner of Deathless Cords in Myrtle Beach, says the city is behind the times and tattoo shop owners should be able to set up shop anywhere.

“It’s just time to sit down and reevaluate,” she said.

Fogle and her boyfriend have been in the tattoo industry for 20 years, and they now create clip cords that help give power to tattoo guns.

Now, Fogle has created a petition to combat the zoning restrictions on tattoo shops in Myrtle Beach.

“Tattoo artists have a stigma about them, just like the bikers do, but the bikers get the red carpet rolled out for Bike Week, brings in millions of dollars to the city, you know, accounts for 25% or more for small business every year, and we’re just kind of kicked to the curb,” said Fogle.

Currently, most tattoo shops in Myrtle Beach are limited to an area along Seaboard Street, because of the 1,000 foot restriction from schools, playgrounds and churches.

Fogle says that’s just not enough space.

“I understand that they wanted us in the warehouse district, and the 1,000 foot rule, but other than that section on Seaboard Street, there is no option,” she said.

She says other cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Daytona Beach don’t have those restrictions.

“They’re just a lot more open-minded in those cities,” she said. “Myrtle Beach was the second to last state to actually, you know, legalize tattooing, so we’re just a little bit behind of the times here.”

South Carolina did legalize tattooing in 2004.

Fogle says the restrictions in Myrtle Beach aren’t good for business or customers.

“If you’re a donut maker and you’re forced to go open your business next to 12 other donut makers, you’re not really going to be excited to wake up in the morning,” said Fogle.

Fogle has nearly 200 signatures on the petition and plans to have a private meeting with the Myrtle Beach Planning Department Wednesday to discuss the possible changes.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Department Director Carol Coleman told News13 in a statement that she can’t comment until they’ve seen the petition.