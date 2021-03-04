Myrtle Beach Trolley tours rides back in history

Myrtle Beach (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach continues to roll forward changing nearly every day, but there’s also a unique history that Kathryn Hedgepath, of Myrtle Beach History Tours, wants to share with visitors and locals as well.

Magic Mike XXL, a Kenny Chesney music video, a Disney movie from the early 90s, the movie that launched Sharon Tate’s career all shot scenes in Myrtle Beach. Plus a few entertainers also visited the beach. Like Bob Hope, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Otis Redding, and Marvin Gaye.



Hedgepath runs four different guided trolley tours through myrtle beach and she’s a natural navigator.



“I prided myself on the fact that I am a local. And I just naturally know a lot of history. And I have a lot of local history books that I’ve read through and through,” said Hedgepath. “But in preparation for this tour, all four of the tours. I have learned a tremendous amount. The most obvious example, growing up I and most people I knew, didn’t know Charlie’s Place existed. It closed in 1965.”



Now on the ‘History, Movies, and Music Tour’ you actually get to go inside Charlie’s Place. The nightclub where the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Little Richard, and Duke Ellington got the crowds dancing.



If you can handle sharing a trolley with a tourist, you might wanna consider stepping up, stepping on, and stepping back in history.



“But I really want locals to come out. I as a local understand completely. Why take a tour? You’re a local,” said Hedgepath. “Not only do you know the history, you helped make the history. But I can almost guarantee you’re gonna learn at least a thing or two.”

In addition to the ‘History, Movies, and Music Tour’ there are three others running as well. They are the ‘Early Myrtle Beach and the War Years’, Myrtle Beach Area Ghosts, Pirates, and Historic Families’, and Myrtle Beach Military History.



You can book your tour on Tripadvisor, Facebook, or email: MyrtleBeachHistoryTours@gmail.com.