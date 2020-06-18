Myrtle Beach VA Medical Clinic expected to open early next year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Construction of the new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic is expected to be completed by October.

News13 covered the groundbreaking of the site in May 2019. The medical center will stretch across 84,000 square feet at Howard Parkway and Airpark Drive.

Rick Mahon, Chief of Strategic Planning and Analysis, told News13 the expansion is necessary to care for veterans in such a fast growing community.

“This just continues to show our support for our veterans in the Myrtle Beach, Horry County area. We have a large contingent of veterans up there,” he said.

While a grand opening date hasn’t been announced yet, officials say it is expected to accept veteran patients early next year.

The outpatient clinic will provide services like primary care, tele-mental health, radiology, rehab medicine, dermatology, women’s health and prosthetic care among many other clinical services.

Since the pandemic, the VA has expanded virtual care services via phone calls and video chats.

Even though the clinic won’t be open to patients until early next year, medical workers are prepared to continue clinical care virtually.

“The VA is going to continue to be there to provide healthcare for them despite the challenges that we’re all seeing with COVID,” Mahon explained.

“We don’t know how that’s going to end up; we don’t know what the new normal is going to be, so to speak,” he said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs serves more than 22,000 veteran patients in Myrtle Beach. Mahon said he expects that number to grow even more.

LATEST HEADLINES: