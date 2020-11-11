Myrtle Beach Veterans Day ceremony honors past and present veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s Military Appreciation Committee was unable to honor veterans for Memorial Day due to the pandemic in May.

That is why city leaders say honoring both past and present veterans is a priority at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday. Due to weather and the threat of storms, the ceremony will be indoors this year.

Attendees are asked to social distance inside the convention center ballrooms.

The ceremony will still include a national anthem, guest speaker, and a wreath-laying ceremony.



Myrtle Beach leaders say, compared to other cities, there are more veterans per capita.

City leaders who also represent the Military Appreciation Committee say, today, they want to return the thanks for being a part of Myrtle Beach’s success.

The appreciation committee said while they tried to make it as traditional as possible, due to the pandemic, there will be some differences. One of the traditions that will not happen this year is the rifle salute.

Leading up to Veterans Day, Myrtle Beach veterans reflect on their time serving over breakfast at Socastee’s Veterans Cafe on Tuesday.

To veterans, celebrating Veterans Day is an honor, a privilege, and a duty.

Veterans make up a large part of the Myrtle Beach community. You can often find them around Veterans Day, at the Veterans Cafe, taking a trip down memory lane.

It’s a special place for veterans to sit back, sip coffee, and exchange stories. Walls are covered with heroes who risked their lives to protect our nation.

Some came home while others did not.

Vietnam veteran, Fred Ditzinberger, enjoys breakfast at the cafe with fellow veterans. Every Veterans Day, he remembers his brother and sister comrades who went to battle with bravery and sacrifice.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be held in the ballroom area. Anyone is welcome, and parking is complimentary at the convention center.