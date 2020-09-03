Myrtle Beach woman accused of intentionally crashing into vehicle, causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after Myrtle Beach police say she intentionally crashed into another person’s vehicle, causing them to swerve out of their lane, and almost into oncoming traffic.

At 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Misty Hardy, 29, was traveling on South Kings Highway between 17th Avenue South and 12th Avenue South, according to police.

It was then that according to police, Hardy pushed her way into another person’s lane, used her vehicle to strike their vehicle and caused them to almost swerve into oncoming traffic, according to police.

Police said they were able to verify the victim’s story by watching the incident on city cameras.

Hardy is being charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault of a high and aggravated nature.

Hardy was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where she is being held without bond, awaiting trial.

