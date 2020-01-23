Myrtle Beach woman charged with hit-and-run is habitual offender, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police say a Myrtle Beach woman charged with hit-and-run is a habitual offender.

Debra Lianne Lindner, 50, of Myrtle Beach was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Thursday after she was involved in a crash on Highway 31 and left before police arrived, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Witnesses to the crash told police Lindner made a lane change, struck a vehicle, made an unlawful turn at the posted “emergency vehicles only” turnaround and fled south on Highway 31. The victim’s vehicle flipped several times and the damage is estimated to cost about $25,000, according to police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say they discovered Lindner fled the scene because her license was expired. According to her driving history record, she was classified as a habitual offender in 2016.

Lindner is facing charges of hit-and-run of driver involved accident, shifting lanes without safety precautions and habitual offender.

Lindner was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on an $8,965 bond.