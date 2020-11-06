Myrtle Beach woman sentenced to 5 years for possession of 39 balloons of Heroin

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after Myrtle Beach police say she was found with 39 balloons of Heroin.

Mary Denham, 61, of Myrtle Beach was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute Heroin, according to United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr.

On January 15 and 16 of 2019, according to evidence presented in court, police searched Denham’s home and found 39 individual balloons of Heroin.

Denham was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision without parole.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DEA Tactical Diversion Squad, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), and Myrtle Beach Police Department.

