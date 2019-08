MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have changed the charges against a woman accused of elder abuse in Myrtle Beach.

Police arrested Diana Miller for taking advantage of an elderly man in Myrtle Beach in May. She was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Her charges were just changed to neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Her next court date is Aug. 30 where she will either make a plea or request a trial.

