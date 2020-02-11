Myrtle Beach WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday, crowned ‘king for the day’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach WWII Veteran, John Moore, was given a special celebration in honor of his 97th birthday on Monday. He was a royal king and even had a crown to prove it.

The Medieval Times staff came dressed in full armor to Moore’s home and crowned him ‘king for the day’ in front of friends and family. A limousine ride picked up ‘the king’ for lunch at his favorite restaurant, Sea Captain’s House.

Moore’s wife passed away two weeks ago. The extravagant birthday party was hosted by his wife’s nurses at Mrs. Moore’s request. The nurses said it was her last wish that he would be treated like royalty on his birthday, today.

“Because she was always treated like a queen I wanted to make him feel like a king,” Jennifer Rigsbee, Moore’s wife’s hospice social worker, said. Others who spent some of Mrs. Moore’s last days by her side say the two loved each other so much and he would have done anything for her.

Moore’s family, friends, nurses and people in the community honor a man, whom many say is filled humbleness and passion is beyond compare. “I don’t think he has ever had such recognition before so he is blown away. It melts my heart just to see the smile on his face because you can tell he has been through a lot in his life,” Brittany Hope, hospice registered nurse, said.

“It means the world to me. It may be the last time… It may not be the last time, but it is the time,” Veteran John Moore said. Moore is a father, grandfather, friend and servant to many. Those close to the WWII veteran said he would do anything for anyone and give you the shirt off his back.

“When I told him everything I was doing for him he said I don’t deserve this I am just an ordinary man and I said no sir you are an extraordinary man,” Rigsbee said.

Today, loved ones celebrated and recognized all of WWII Veteran John Moore’s sacrifices, in war and each of their lives, while also remembering a lost loved one who’s last wish came true.