Myrtle Beach’s largest golf course group to allow walking throughout the year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Golfers that want a little more exercise on their next trip to Myrtle Beach will have the option to walk at any Founders Group International (FGI) course.

Layouts such as TPC Myrtle Beach, King’s North, Pine Lakes and Pawleys Plantation are now allowing golfers to walk throughout the year.

The idea to permit came from the enhanced sanitation protocols FGI has implemented to battle COVID-19.

Founders Group, Myrtle Beach’s largest golf course ownership group, saw improved pace of play after the implementation of the COVID protocols, which wasn’t surprising given the move to single-rider carts and reduction in play.

However, there were significant numbers of walkers interspersed with the carts and everyone routinely played in less than four hours.

“As rounds increase in the peak seasons, pace of play may naturally slow but walking won’t be the reason,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International. “We certainly anticipate the majority of players will choose to ride in a cart, but for golfers that want to walk – for exercise, for social distancing, or they prefer to play that way – we don’t want to deny them the opportunity. Walking has long been a part of the fabric of the game, and that’s a tradition we are happy to help continue here in Myrtle Beach.”

Golfers that want to walk will be responsible for carrying their bag or bringing a pull cart. The cost of play won’t be affected by a player’s decision to walk.

