N.C. HOPE Program offers rent and utility assistance to help recover from the pandemic

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper and Chief Operating Officer of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) Laura Hogshead, announced the second application period for the N.C. Hope Program is now open.

The program is designed to help very low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. It provides rent and utility bill assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.

“I strongly encourage landlords and utilities across our state to lend a hand to their communities and to participate in these programs so that we can keep people in their homes with their lights on,” Governor Cooper said. “I am proud that North Carolina is taking steps to support families who need it as we emerge from this pandemic.”

The current HOPE Program is serving very low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties. Very low-income is defined as earning less than or equal to 50 percent of the area median income for the county where the renter lives. Twelve additional counties and five tribal governments received money directly from the federal government to operate their own programs.

More than 8,000 people have already applied for financial assistance and $9.5 million has been awarded.

Payments began on June 1 and 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have been mailed to help North Carolinians in need.

“In advance of this second application period, HOPE Program processes have been streamlined to ensure people get help as quickly as possible,” NCORR Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead said. “Our goal is to continue to provide housing stability while our state recovers from impacts of the pandemic.”

Complete details about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Or, you may call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.