N. Charleston man sentenced to 45 years after robbing, killing victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Officials announced that a North Charleston man has been convicted by a jury of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime in Charleston County court on August 15.

22-year-old Maulique Heyward, of 4218 Wales Court, was convicted by a jury of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The news release stated that on December 19, 2016, shortly after midnight, the North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting at 4625 Lowell Drive in the city of North Charleston. The victim, Garrett Mitchell, was discovered in the front yard suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

Testimony from a juvenile acquaintance of Maulique Heyward revealed that she, at Heyward’s request, had lured the victim to that location under the guise of consummating a drug deal with Heyward, according to the news release.

Upon arriving, the victim was confronted by the Defendant and a Co-defendant, who robbed him of his cash, wallet and cell phone. While being robbed the victim produced a pistol, and a struggle over the weapon ensued between him and Maulique Heyward. Heyward was able to disarm the victim and, while the victim pleaded for his life, shot him three times before fleeing the scene with his Co-defendant.

Officials added that Maulique Heyward was developed as a person of interest through tips and surveillance video. He was brought in for questioning the day after the shooting. Although denying having robbed the victim, he eventually admitted to shooting the victim but claimed to have acted in self-defense.

At trial, authorities introduced recordings of a number of incriminating phone calls made by the Defendant from the Charleston County Detention Center, which corroborated the robbery of the victim.

According to the press release, in one of these calls, the Defendant is heard communicating his desire to kill the juvenile witness that testified at the trial.

After the verdict, Circuit Court Judge Roger Young sentenced the defendant to 40 years on the Murder charge, and 5 years on the Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime charge, to be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.