N. Charleston PD pursuit ends in two-vehicle collisions with injuries

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were engaged in a vehicle pursuit for traffic violations near the Forest Hills Community.

The vehicle failed to stop and traveled east on Dorchester Road, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision near Bream Rd.

An NCPD officer was also involved in a collision and Charleston County EMS responded for those needing medical attention.

Officials added that the charges on the individual NCPD were pursuing are Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, Failure To Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, 2 counts of Child Endangerment, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of MDMA

The investigation is still ongoing.