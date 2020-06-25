NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalks

(CNN Newsource) – NASA is getting ready for a pair of spacewalks; on Friday, Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken will replace lithium ion batteries on the international space station’s power channels. The process will take about seven hours.

Cassidy and Behnken will have to move back and forth along the truss. Foot restraints will be needed to keep their positions.

A second spacewalk is scheduled for July. These spacewalks are part of power upgrades that started in 2017.

Live coverage of these spacewalks will be provided by NASA. Additional spacewalks will be needed this summer to replace batters on another power channels.

LATEST HEADLINES: