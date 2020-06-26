NASA discovers planet orbiting young star

(CNN) – NASA says it has discovered a planet orbiting a nearby star that is around the size of Neptune.
This new planet is near a red dwarf star called AU Microscopii (or AU Mic for short). According to NASA it has an age estimated at 20 million to 30 million years, 150 times younger than Earth’s sun.
NASA says it spotted the planet with the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and Spitzer Space Telescope.
For more information on the new planet, you can visit NASA’s website.
