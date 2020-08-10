NASCAR and jousting exceptions to SC’s large crowd ban

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 STP Chevrolet, leads Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.Net Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fans can watch September’s NASCAR race at Darlington in person thanks to exceptions granted to South Carolina’s rule banning gatherings of more than 250 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Commerce reviews requests to have crowds of more than 250 at events and has given approval to at least 71 large gatherings.

Along with the Southern 500 NASCAR race at Darlington Speedway, they are allowing festivals, concerts, shows like the Medieval Times dinner and jousting competition in Myrtle Beach, sporting tournaments for children and the Showstopper Dance Competition.

College football teams are expected to ask for exemptions as well.