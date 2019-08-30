NASCAR Drivers gear up for throwback weekend at Darlington

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Today at the Darlington Raceway the Monster Energy and Xfinity Series drivers got some practice laps in and got settled for the big throwback weekend ahead.

That includes 2018 champion Brad Keselowski who won both races last season in the Pee Dee.

News13 caught up with Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Brown is a Coastal Carolina alum. We also spoke with Dale Earnhardt Junior who will get behind the wheel on Saturday. Just 2 weeks after him and his family were involved in a plane crash.

Race Weekend:

Saturday, August 31 – 4pm

VFW Sports Clips Haircuts 200

Sunday, September 1 – 6pm

Bojangles Southern 500