NASCAR pace car at Lake City High School; JROTC will appear at raceway

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Lake City JROTC color guard will appear at the upcoming Xfinity Series race in Darlington.

On Monday, NASCAR parked its pace care at the Lake City High School campus to promote the event.

“Lake City is a very small town, and of course it does have a few people that are well known, but for Lake City High School to be put out and to actually be broadcast, this is going to open up many windows for networking in the future,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Tyrese Scott.

The Xfinity Series will return to Darlington Raceway on Sept 4.