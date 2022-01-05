National Guard to again assist Tidelands Health amid latest COVID-19 surge

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Guard has once again been called in to help at the Tidelands Health emergency department amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Four National Guard medics arrived Tuesday and immediately began assisting Tidelands Health team members in the emergency departments at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

“The professional and skilled National Guard medics have come through for us and our community once again as we weather this latest COVID-19 surge,” Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health said in a statement. “They always jump right in and work well with our team to help us provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients and serve our community.

“We expect COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to continue rising in the coming days and weeks, so we welcome the extra hands of these skilled medics. While we are grateful for their ongoing support, we are also eager for the day when our dedicated health care professionals are no longer faced with these overwhelming COVID-19 surges.”

The number of children hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 is 221.9% higher than the previous seven-day average, according to data Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.