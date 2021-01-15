National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Golf Classic reveals format for 22nd annual event in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Golf Classic (NLEOMGC) unveiled a new course lineup and team format for its 22nd annual event.

The NLEOMGC will be played Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, on four of Myrtle Beach’s most popular layouts – Grande Dunes Resort Club, Pine Lakes, Wild Wing Avocet and World Tour.

The NLEOMGC is open to all golfers and doesn’t require a handicap. The event is capped at 288 players and will feature two and four-person teams.

After check-in from 2 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, the event schedule is as follows:

November 1

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Crown Reef Resort

9:00 a.m.: Shotgun start Grande Dunes (practice round)

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Italian Fest, raffles, open bar at Crown Reef

November 2

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Crown Reef Resort

9:00 a.m.: Shotgun start Wild Wing Avocet

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Pizza and wings, raffle, open bar at Crown Reef with $500 Putting contest

November 3

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Crown Reef Resort

9:00 a.m.: Shotgun start World Tour

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Pig pickin’ bbq dinner, raffles, open bar at Crown Reef

November 4

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Crown Reef Resort

9:00 a.m.: Shotgun start Pine Lakes

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Awards banquet, dinner, open bar at Crown Reef

Grande Dunes, which features five holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway, was recently ranked among the nation’s top 200 resort courses by Golfweek and will provide a perfect kick-off to the event.

Wild Wing’s Avocet course, long one of the area’s quiet stars, is highlighted by the drivable par 4 14th, which could yield an event-changing eagle. World Tour is comprised of 18 holes inspired by some of the game’s greatest layouts, allowing players to get a taste of what it’s like to play Amen Corner at Augusta National or the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach’s first course, will host the final round, providing a fitting venue to conclude the event.

For more information or to enter the event, visit www.NLEOMGC.com.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Golf Classic

For the past 21 years Dan Morphet, owner of Golf The Carolinas, has run this annual golf tournament supporting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, DC. The Memorial Fund is dedicated to telling the story of American Law Enforcement through the exhibits in the Memorial Museum, and honoring our fallen officers. The Memorial Fund helps maintain the Memorial Wall and Museum. The tournament has donated upwards of $710,000 to the Memorial.

In 2021, the goal is to raise $30,000. As a non-profit 501-C3 charity, all tournament proceeds will go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

