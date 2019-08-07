National Night Out event gives Horry County neighbors ‘close knit’ relationship with law enforcement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue and other departments along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee met with people in different neighborhoods for National Night Out Tuesday night.

National Night Out is not only a community gathering. It also helps law enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe.

John Olock, who participated in Tuesday night’s National Night Out event in the Covington Lake neighborhood, says nights like that one help law enforcement and his neighborhood come together.

“It’s a lot more close knit,” he said.

National Night Out is an annual event celebrated the first Tuesday in August, and this year, the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue and others made it to Covington Lake and Simpson Creek Park.

“It’s a connection between the neighborhood and the police department,” said Olock. “The residents know that they can count on the police officers in time of need.” John olock, lives in covington lake

Kids stop for a second to glance at the Horry County Police officer’s motorcycle brought to National Night Out.

Olock says he recognizes how officers and Fire Rescue need this as much as neighbors do.

“Being a retired police officer myself, you know, I know how important it is where if you don’t have the backing of the community, it makes your job a lot harder,” he said.

DON’T BE SHY, COME SAY HI! 🙋‍♀️



It’s #NationalNightOut and #TeamHCPD is excited to meet all of our wonderful community members.



We’ll be at Simpson Creek Park near Longs and Covington Lakes subdivision near Myrtle Beach.



If you’re hosting an event, let us know and we’ll go!💙 pic.twitter.com/OnQewEZwui — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 6, 2019

Horry County Police Department Deputy Chief Lance Winburn said that connection doesn’t stop at National Night Out cookouts.

“We desire any opportunity that communities can get together and call us,” he said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be National Night Out.”

A couple talks with other neighbors during the National Night Out cookout in the Covington Lake neighborhood.

It’s not just a get-together. Deputy Chief Winburn says National Night Out helps keep these communities safe.

“Anytime neighbors can get together and develop their own relationships better, then they know who belongs in the neighborhoods and who doesn’t belong,” he said. “They know the vehicles that belong in there and the ones that don’t, and it just makes for better neighbors when you know each other and develop relationships and begin to care about one another and each other’s property.”

One girl gets her face painted with hearts during Tuesday night’s event.

Deputy Chief Winburn says the Horry County Police Department has celebrated National Night Out for about six to seven years.

National Night Out is a worldwide event, and was founded from the idea of the Neighborhood Watch in the 1980s. This is the 36th year National Night Out has had their annual event.