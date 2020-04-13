National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN CO, SC – The National Weather Service storm survey crews found EF1 damage near Sampit.



The weather service doesn’t have specifics on winds and track but they are doing surveys now. Count on us for updates as we learn more.

An EF0 tornado also was confirmed by the NWS near Litchfield beach on Lakeshore Drive and Trace Drive.

In the Lowcountry, a grandmother was killed in Colleton County after a tree crashed through a home as storms rolled through the area around 7:00 a.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said three people – a grandmother, grandfather and a young child – were inside a home on Barracada Road around 7:00 a.m. when storms rolled through the county.

McRoy said the grandfather gathered to grandmother and the young child and took them into a back room of the home when alerts went off shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Once they got to the room, McRoy said a large tree came crashing through the roof of the home.

He said the grandmother was killed and the grandfathered suffered broken bones after the tree fell on him. McRoy said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In other areas, the NWS says there were two tornado paths in Marlboro County. According to News13 meteorologists, the NWS didn’t issue a tornado warning for this area.

Also in Marlboro County, the NWS reports damage near Old Wire Road and Step Road in the Wallace area. “Trees down and mobile home flipped over in Wallace,” the NWS says. “Two swaths of damage reported – one near SC-177 and the other opposite side of Wallace School.”

The NWS further reports “multiple homes damaged on Hwy 177 and Grantsmille Rd” in the Wallace area. The NWS reports “minor damage to several mobile homes at the Marlowe Mobile Home Park” near Society Hill Road and Round Road in Darlington County.

Storms killed at least 30 people in the U.S. Southeast, piling fresh misery atop a pandemic, spread across the eastern United States on Monday, leaving more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

Nine died in South Carolina, Gov. Gov. Henry McMaster said, and eight were killed in Georgia.