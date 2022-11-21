HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and 16 others injured on Monday when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz gave the details about the crash at a news conference Monday.

Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was accidental.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store, and first responders were at the scene in Hingham after the crash. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

This is a developing story.