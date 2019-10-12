1 dead, 18 injured after Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO/WFLA) — One person died and 18 were hospitalized after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans Saturday.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

The collapse occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Street.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.