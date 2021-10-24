1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at party in Georgia

(Shooting in Fort Valley in the 600 block of Carver Drive/ Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – One person was killed and seven others were shot at a party in Fort Valley, Ga., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI officials said the shooting happened at an “off-campus party” in the 600 block of Carver Drive.

The person who died was not a student at Fort Valley State University, according to the GBI. Other information about the victims has not been released.

According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, a Fort Valley State University homecoming alumni breakfast and parade have been canceled.