KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville police said a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a crash with a third vehicle, killing the driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Trinity Clark, 21, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville, are charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing charges. Clark is in custody and Glass is hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash but will be taken into custody once he is released, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Tra’Shawn Glass Trinity Clark

According to Erland, Clark and Glass were racing an orange Dodge Charger and a red Dodge Charger on East Magnolia Avenue when both ran a red light at the area of Milligan Street. The cars collided with a white Ford Explorer not involved in the racing, killing the driver and seriously injuring two young children.

The impact of the crash forced the orange Charger into an occupied building. No one inside was injured.

Erland said the driver of the white Ford Explorer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Five others were injured, including the children who remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Debris is left on the street of E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Crews are on the scene of a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue that caused severe injuries to the people involved. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

A damaged car is shown after a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

More charges are pending against Glass and Clark, Erland said. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated with additional information.