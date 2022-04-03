DALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and 11 others were hurt during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 12:13 a.m. Sunday to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that one person fired a gun into the air during the concert and that another person then fired a gun in the crowd’s direction.

Police found Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, on the ground near the concert stage with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

Eleven other people were shot during the concert and taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles, police said. One person was in critical condition; the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are juveniles, police said.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Theshooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.