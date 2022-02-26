LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed and more than a dozen others hurt early Saturday morning in a shooting at a hookah bar in Las Vegas, police said.

Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to multiple reports of a shooting at Manny’s Glo Afterdark Hookah Lounge on the 900 block of East Sahara.

Police said there were numerous people with gunshot wounds when officers arrived. They responded by applying tourniquets and doing CPR, with several were being taken to hospitals across the valley.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police said 13 people were hurt when a fight broke out and gunfire was exchanged between two people attending a party at the lounge. Two of the injured people remained in critical condition on Saturday.

The suspects fled the area, prompting an active search. Police were not able to provide a description of the suspects, and it’s unclear whether one or two shooters were involved.

Police think it was an isolated incident and said there was no additional threat to the public.